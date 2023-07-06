Darius Jackson Dragged Over Disapproval Of Keke Palmer's Outfit At Usher Concert [Photos]

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson is feeling the wrath of the internet after criticizing the outfit his other half wore to a recent Usher concert in Las Vegas.

via: Rap-Up

Keke Palmer spent her July 4 amid the glitz and glamour of Usher’s ongoing Las Vegas residency, where she set social media alight with footage of her spirited participation. However, the star’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, appeared less than thrilled about the event.

On Twitter, RNB RADAR reshared a fan-recorded video that saw Palmer enthusiastically hugging and dancing with Usher during the rendition of “There Goes My Baby.” A now-deleted account that allegedly belonged to Jackson quote-tweeted the clip with the remark, “It’s the outfit [though]… You a mom.”

Usher serenades Keke Palmer ?? pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

Seemingly undeterred by the controversy, Palmer shared a series of photos from the concert on Instagram on Wednesday (July 5) night. Her caption enthusiastically endorsed Usher’s performance while subtly sidestepping any mention of the ongoing Twitter debate: “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen Usher, YOU MUST GO!!”

She added, “Giving theater, Atlanta down, tips and tricks, and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some a** in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Usher took to the comments to thank Keke for coming.

Meanwhile Darius, has deleted his Twitter account.