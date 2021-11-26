DaniLeigh Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Daughter With DaBaby

DaniLeigh is no longer hiding her daughter from public. Over a week after calling out DaBaby for showing their child’s face for the first time on social media, the R&B singer has unveiled new photos of the adorable baby girl.

via: HotNewHipHop

As things look to finally be on an upwards trend for DaniLeigh, who has received a wave of support since her spat with Baby, the rapper shared what she’s thankful for this holiday season, posting the first clear photos of her child’s face.

“Thankful,” she wrote with a white heart emoji, posting a gallery of her baby. She looks like a happy child, smiling big in a couple of the shots before mellowing out her mood in the later pictures.

This can’t have been an easy year for DaniLeigh as she watched her fans turn on her and make jokes about her “Yellow Bone” song, her relationship with DaBaby, and her pregnancy. But the grass is greener on the other side and she’s slowly making her way over, winning people back with cute pictures of her baby.

They have a beautiful baby girl.