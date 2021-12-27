DaniLeigh Reacts To Tiffany Haddish's Message About Wanting 'Safe' Man In Her Life

Tiffany Haddish spoke on some things about relationships, and it resonated with DaniLeigh.

The “Yellow Bone” singer appeared to be able to fully relate to one of Tiffany Haddish’s tweets, in which the latter asked her followers for tips to get a “safe” man in her life.

“I want a man in my life I can share my success with, my joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me,” Tiffany, who just got out of a relationship with rapper Common said. The “Girls’ Trip” star went on to say, “Does anyone know how to make that happen?”

Finding the message relatable with what she felt, Dani reposted the tweet on her Instagram Stories. “Lemme kno if u find out lol,” the singer wrote, before tagging the comedienne.

The post arrived around a month after she and DaBaby made headlines for having an altercation on Instagram Live. Dani, who was feeding their daughter during the November 15 livestreaming, claimed that the rapper kicked her and their chlid out of the house so that he could hook up with other women.

The “Suge” rapper fired back by calling cops on the songstress that night, claiming that his baby mama struck him. While she’s not arrested on Sunday, police were called again to the emcee’s house in response to a report of a disturbance on the next day. She was charged with two counts of simple assault.

Most recently, the 26-year-old songstress appeared to shade her baby daddy. In an Instagram post, she could be seen bathing the baby girl. She also shared images of the two at a doctor’s appointment. “Today [white heart emoji] doing it all alone but it’s all good cause I love your love baby girl,” the first-time mom captioned it.

While she received praised for the post, some others assumed that Dani was throwing shade at DaBaby with the caption. She was also accused of “looking for attention,” prompting her to change the caption into, “Today [white heart emoji] I love your love baby girl.”

Dani seems to be on a healing journey. As far as DaBaby, he’s taking care of his dad duties with all of his children.