DaniLeigh Arrested for DUI Hit & Run in Miami, Alleged Victim Suffers Fractured Spine

DaniLeigh spent the end of Memorial Day weekend in jail.

via: Daily Mail

The 28-year-old artist, real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, was taken into custody around 8:15am Tuesday at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center near Miami International Airport after allegedly trying to flee the scene of the crash.

She was booked on three felony charges including, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and injuring a person while driving under the influence, arrest records show.

According to a police report obtained by DailyMail.com, DaniLeigh, who began her career as a backup dancer, was allegedly speeding and swerving in Miami Beach early this morning before striking a motorist on a moped.

Officers administered a breathalyzer test after detecting the smell alcohol during the stop which showed she had a BAC 0f 0.148 – almost twice the legal limit.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

She has since been released on $9,500 bond.