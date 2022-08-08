Dame Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73 Following Decades-Long Battle with Cancer

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died.

She was 73.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, Olivia died peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

The post continues:

Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

A few of Olivia’s accolades include being a four-time Grammy Award winner with five number-one hits and another ten top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

She starred in the classic hit musical film Grease, whose soundtrack remains one of the world’s best-selling albums of recorded music. Her duet from the film with co-star John Travolta, “You’re the One That I Want,” ranks as one of the best-selling singles of all time.

RIP.