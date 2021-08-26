Dame Dash Reveals Why He Was Upset with Hype Williams over Aaliyah’s Death [Video]

On the anniversary of Aaliyah’s death, Dame Dash spoke about his former girlfriend.

via: Revolt

In an interview with ET, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder said the late singer did not want to get on the plane that later crashed, ending her life and several others. “When she actually saw the plane, she said, ‘I don’t like this plane.’ I was like, ‘Well, don’t get on it.’ She was like, ‘Well, I got to because I got work to do,’” Dash said. “She got on the plane, and she always had a very serious fear of planes in general, so she had to overcome a fear to get on that plane on the way there.”

Dash then went on to say that director Hype Williams took the jet that was originally offered to Aaliyah to use to leave the Bahamas the day she was killed. “But what I was really more tight about was that I had heard that Lenny Kravitz had offered her a jet and that Hype had took the jet,” he said. “So, that’s what really pissed me off about the situation when I heard about that. So, you can ask Hype about that.”

Dash added that he later spoke to Williams about the situation. Kevin Frazier, the ET host, asked him to explain how that conversation went and Dame answered, “Ask him.”

He continued, “Because of my respect for Aaliyah and her family… Everyone’s respectful of her memory. No one really speaks on it… So, outta respect for her memory, I don’t say a lot of things.”

The 20th anniversary of the “Rock The Boat” singer’s passing was on Wednesday (Aug. 25). Last week, her sophomore album One In A Million was finally released on streaming services — 25 years after the album first debuted.

Watch his interview in its entirety, including Dash revealing where he was when he received the news that his girlfriend had passed away.