Dame Dash Faces $400 Million Lawsuit for Allegedly Stiffing Photographer on Payment | lovebscott.com

Dame Dash is facing another lawsuit, this time from photographer Monique Bunn, who claims he cost her nearly $400 million.

via: Complex

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, the photographer, Monique Bunn, wants her case reopened regarding damages caused by Dash’s alleged actions, which include not payiong her for photographs she tool and he used. In the 285-page document, Bunn stated Dash confirmed the price of the photographs and was aware that he didn’t pay her properly for using the pictures outside of their intended promotional use.

“The evidence at trial – which was uncontroverted – established that each photo was worth $1,500, which should have resulted in a verdict for at least $384,750,000,” Bunn’s lawyer wrote in the memorandum of law. “It is well known that professional photographers earn much of their income through licensing their portfolio of photographs, and Defendants’ actions destroyed Ms. Bunn’s economic prospects. The jury ignored the valuation evidence and awarded zero to Ms. Bunn.”

He continued, “It is impossible to conceive how a jury could conclude that a professional photographer’s portfolio of thousands of photos, as well as photography equipment, could be worth zero. Especially when the Plaintiff and the Defendants both testify that the damages are in the millions. A new trial is warranted under these circumstances.”

Bunn also sued Dash all the way back inm 2019, when she alleged that he toched her inappropriately while she was asleep at his house.

This latest issue comes after the music executive was ordered to sell his remaining shares in Roc-A-Fella Records. According to legal documents, U.S. Magistrate Robert W. Lehrburger said the order was made to clear an $823,000 debt the 52-year-old had racked up recently.

The debt came from a civil case in 2022 where film producer Josh Webber sued Dame for copyright infringement, claiming the Roc-A-Fella co-founder tried to sell his movie, Dear Frank, as one of his own under a different name to multiple companies. Webber accused Dash of not paying and requested the court garnish his shares in Roc-A-Fella.