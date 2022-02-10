DaBaby and His Crew Physically Attack DaniLeigh’s Brother at Bowling Alley [Photo + Video]

DaBaby‘s domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and baby mother, DaniLeigh, turned violent early Thursday morning (February 10) as the North Carolina rapper was involved in a vicious altercation with DaniLeigh’s brother at a bowling alley in Los Angeles.

via: Complex

The footage in question, which is said to stem from an incident that occurred at a bowling alley in the Los Angeles area, shows DaBaby and his crew physically attacking Bills. At one point in the footage shared Thursday, DaBaby is clearly visible walking toward the camera. His outfit, meanwhile, matches the one seen in a recent Instagram post. Meanwhile, a recent IG Stories update from Bills showed him at a bowling alley.

Complex has reached out to reps for DaBaby for comment.

In a subsequent Stories update, DaniLeigh—who previously made headlines with DaBaby in connection with a much-discussed Instagram Live incident last year—addressed this latest “lame and soooo sad” bowling alley fight.

“I pray this stops now!!! [Because] this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise,” she wrote. At the time of this writing, the In My Feelings artist’s IG account appeared to have been temporarily removed.

Bills has also addressed the fight, saying in a social-shared clip (as seen below) that he was grabbed by his hair and “jumped” during the incident.

“I spoke to you like a man, my n***a,” Bills said. “I say, yo, come let’s talk one-on-one like some men. Me and you on the side on some real n***a shit.”

Amid last November’s coverage of the aforementioned Instagram Live incident, DaniLeigh referred to DaBaby as an “evil ass man,” with Dani’s mother Vicky Curiel also chiming in to state this was “clearly a toxic situation” for her daughter and granddaughter. That same month, it was reported that DaniLeigh had been charged with two counts of simple assault.

Following DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s public spat, Brandon Bills jumped to his sister’s defence and challenged DaBaby to a fight, threatening to knock him out.

“When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro,” he said in an Instagram Story video. “One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are.

“This n-gga wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family… This don’t even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you.”

DaBaby responded to Bills’ threat by leaving a hugging face emoji in his Instagram comments section.