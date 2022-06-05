D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Calls Out Mo’Nique After Things Get Personal

D.L. Hughley’s daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard hopped in the back-and-forth feud between her father and Mo’Nique.

via Complex:

Shepard penned a lengthy message for Mo’Nique where she voiced her displeasure towards the comedian for including her mother and younger sister in their public spat. “Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two Black women who have nothing to do with this conversation,” she wrote. “Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other Black women.”

Mo’Nique posted a video of Hughley expressing remorse for initially dismissing a claim from his daughter that she was sexually assaulted because he thought he knew the character of the person who allegedly did it. “When I said ‘how can DL’s wife suck the d**k of a coward’, this is what I meant,” she wrote.

“You’re disgusting and you absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth,” Shepard wrote. “Not because you can do us harm, you can’t. But because you are adding to the historical and systematic disrespect and trauma of other Black women… who you claim to love. And for what? A check?”

Shepard concluded her message by offering an invitation to talk about this matter in person, which Mo’Nique appears to have taken her up on.

See her message in its entirety below.

