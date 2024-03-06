D.L. Hughley Says He’ll Never Forgive Mo’Nique For Reigniting Rift With His Daughter | lovebscott.com

Oscar-winning Precious star Monique appeared on Club Shay Shay on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and reignited her feud with fellow comedian D.L. Hughley, which began in 2022 over a public contract dispute.

via: Vibe

Hughley made a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show where he opened up about the state of his family following Mo’Nique’s viral interview with Shannon Sharpe.

“Here’s what I will say, whatever was said wasn’t for me,” he began to Lee. “Whatever was said opened up a wound in my daughter that we’re arguing about right now. I’ve never had money all my life, but the love of my children I’ll always have. And when something jeopardizes that, I could never forgive you for it.”

He went on, “I love my children, and to feel like I couldn’t protect them and then that plays out over and over — it’s something I won’t forgive you for. My daughter is so angry with me she hasn’t spoke to me in weeks.”

In 2022, Mo’Nique clapped back at Hughley about the sensitive topic following a dispute over a Detroit comedy show that they both were a part of. After a back and forth, Mo said that the 61-year-old could call out everyone except “the name of the person that violated his daughter.”

In a long Instagram rant, Mo’Nique said at the time, “I find it funny that DL will call out ICE CUBE, KANYE, RIZZA ISLAM, ANGELA STANTON, MYSELF ETC., but he won’t call out the name of the person that violated his daughter.”

Hughley’s oldest daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, responded to the comedienne’s insensitive post with a lengthy comment that pretty much summed the comedian up to be “deliberately mean and hurtful” amongst the choice words of “poisonous” and “disgusting” for her behavior.

Mo’Nique replied to Shepard on Instagram welcoming her to have a conversation about their differences, and ultimately retracted her statements during a comedy show.

“Hey young sister THANK YOU FOR THE INVITATION FOR A DISCUSSION. WE WOULD LIKE TO TAKE YOU UP ON IT. BECAUSE IT COULD BE VERY HEALING FOR OUR COMMUNITY. HAVE @realdlhughley SET UP A TIME FOR YOU, & YOUR FAMILY & MY HUSBAND & I TO COME ON HIS SHOW & WE WILL GO FROM THERE,” she wrote on IG at the time.

The actress then delivered an apology to the comedian’s family during her stand-up comedy show in Raleigh, N.C. in June 2022.

“I am a woman of honor,” she said to the crowd. “So, I have to do something right now publicly that I started publicly and when I f**k it up, I’ve got to fix it up. So, I’m going to take care of that right now. To D.L Hughley’s family, I want to publically apologize if I’ve hurt anyone’s feelings. I never meant to hurt their family. I want to publicly apologize to his wife and his babies if I hurt their feelings. That was never my goddamn intentions. Now, about D.L., I meant everything I said!”