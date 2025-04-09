Fall Back in Love with Cynthia Nixon’s Best 'Sex and the City' Moments

BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 22 seconds ago

In every friend group is the voice of reason! Miranda was that person for the “Sex and the City” crew. Miranda was more than a brainy lawyer. In addition to being the voice of reason to her friends, she was the realist and, often, the only one willing to say what everyone else was thinking. And that’s why fans continue to celebrate Cynthia Nixon’s best “Sex and the City” moments.

via GIPHY

The Brains, the Power, the Career

Nixon entered the entertainment world as a child actor, but “Sex and the City” catapulted her to global recognition. As Miranda, Nixon delivered wit, grit, and unapologetic honesty across six seasons and two feature films. Nixon gave depth to the high-powered, single woman navigating life on her own terms.

Advertisement

Nixon won an Emmy in 2004 for her performance as Miranda and earned multiple Golden Globe and SAG nominations. Her character broke molds. She was a mother who didn’t give up her career, a woman who redefined love after heartbreak, and a friend who refused to coddle. Off-screen, Nixon continued her rise—earning critical acclaim on Broadway, becoming a fierce advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, and even running for governor of New York. However, her legacy as Miranda remains just as iconic, which is why fans continue to celebrate her.

In honor of Nixon’s birthday (April 9), it’s time to spotlight the powerhouse behind the red hair and revisit Cynthia Nixon’s best “Sex and the City” moments.

1. When She Called Out Carrie on Being a Bad Friend—Especially Over Big

Advertisement

Carrie and Miranda sometimes had a one-sided friendship; Carrie could be extremely selfish. Luckily, Miranda never sugarcoat the truth. She stood up for herself and showed that even best friends need accountability. For instance, the main character wasn’t there for Miranda several times, such as when Carrie ditched their veal dinner plans for Mr. Big. Rightfully so, Miranda explained to Carrie how she seemed to only put an inconsistent and filing at times relationship before everyone else.

2. When She Stood Up to Magda About Her Toys and Lifestyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sex and the City – content daily ? (@sexandthecity_daily)

Magda may have meant well, but Miranda’s boundaries were non-negotiable. When she discovered her housekeeper had tossed out her vibrator and replaced it with a Virgin Mary statue, Miranda didn’t stay silent. She made it clear that no one had the right to police her body or beliefs. It was bold and liberating.

Advertisement

3. When She Didn’t Wear White to Her Wedding

Miranda’s wedding to Steve wasn’t traditional, and that was the point. She wore crimson red, skipped the fancy venue, and made the day about love, not performance. Miranda’s quiet rebellion was refreshing in a show full of big performative gestures (Yes, we are talking to you, Big) and couture gowns. It was stylish, sincere, and totally Miranda.

4. When She Let Everyone Know the Importance of Alone Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ? (@00s.brunette)

Advertisement

Miranda loved Steve, but she needed her alone time like anyone else. She wasn’t the most intimate character, and certain acts, such as cuddling, were a “foreign concept” to her. But she would find ways to compromise. Fans appreciated that Miranda understood having time to yourself in a relationship and to remain an individual.

5. She Never Apologized for Her Success

Miranda worked hard, made partner at her firm, bought an apartment, and refused to downplay it. While others bent over backward to make their success seem accidental or cute, Miranda owned hers. She didn’t let men, friends, or society shrink her ambition. She made power look effortless and refused to feel guilty for winning. That energy made her unforgettable!

Long Live Miranda Hobbes!

Advertisement

Cynthia Nixon’s best “Sex and the City” moments weren’t always the flashiest. They were smart, grounded, and full of backbone — just like Miranda. She didn’t chase fairytales. She built a life with honesty, sarcasm, and, like her counterparts, a killer wardrobe. As Nixon celebrates another year around the sun, her legacy as Miranda continues to inspire. Whether you’re watching for the first time or the fiftieth, it’s impossible not to fall in love all over again!

What was your favorite Cynthia Nixon moment on “Sex and the City?” Comment below!