Cynthia Bailey Says Joining ‘RHOBH’ After Leaving ‘RHOA’ Can 'Make Sense’

Cynthia Bailey says that while she moved out to Los Angeles to focus on her acting career, joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ isn’t out of the question.

via Page Six:

“‘Beverly Hills’ comes up a lot, and that’s one of those situations where it would just have to be organic,” Bailey, 55, says while promoting her role in ALLBLK’s scripted TV show “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female.”

The budding actress — who made the move from Georgia to Los Angeles after marrying sportscaster Mike Hill in October 2020 — notes that she already has solid friendships with “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais and rookie Sheree Zampino.

“I know Garcelle, I actually know Sheree, who is one of the new ‘friends of’ on the show. I know [Lisa] Rinna, I know Kyle [Richards], I’ve worked with Dorit [Kemsley]. I’ve never met Sutton [Stracke],” Bailey says.

“I feel like I know those ladies well enough that if it ever wanted to make sense, it can make sense.”

For now, though, the former model is laser-focused on making her mark in Hollywood as an actress. In addition to “Terror Lake Drive,” Bailey has scored parts in scripted projects for the likes of AMC, Lifetime and Fox Entertainment throughout her self-determined reality TV hiatus.

“I really came out to LA to start my acting career. I really didn’t come here to join ‘Beverly Hills,’” she points out. “Now, once the acting kicks off — because that’s the priority right now — if I slide in there every now and then, I’m not opposed to it. It would just have to make sense, but it’s not my focus right now.”

If the stars do align for Bailey to appear on Bravo’s 90210-set franchise, she hopes to start over with series OG Richards, 53, with whom she memorably butted heads while filming Season 1 of Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff.

“We disconnected and then connected!” the “RHOA” alum says with a laugh, reflecting on the ladies’ fight at her Turks and Caicos Bailey-Q over a benign group dinner game.

“I gave Kyle a really hard time on that trip! I’m 55 and premenopausal. We’re just going to blame it on premenopause at this point. I was like, ‘Play the game, just play the game!’”

Until she potentially reunites with Richards on camera, Bailey is keeping up with the “Beverly Hills” drama from the comfort of her couch.

The CB VIOR founder tells us she is proud of Beauvais, 55, for how she handled a recent spat with Richards and Erika Jayne over the latter’s treatment of Beauvais’ children.

“I definitely felt bad for Kyle and Erika in that moment because I was like, ‘They’ve got some explaining to do. This is not coming out right. This is not looking right,’” she says. “But Garcelle is a class-act as well. She’s smart and rational. She’s a rational person so, you know, she’ll always say what she needs to say and move on.”

At Beauvais’ televised birthday party, Jayne, 50, hit on the “Coming 2 America” actress’ 31-year-old son, Oliver Saunders, and proceeded to tell her 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f—k out” of the event.

Richards later giggled about Jayne’s alcohol-fueled behavior during a get-together with Kemsley, 46, and their husbands. (Kemsley notably remained neutral in the kerfuffle.)

Bailey tells Page Six that she is pleased both Jayne and Richards apologized to her good pal Beauvais.

“I really am happy that Erika apologized immediately. Kyle, from what I saw online, has apologized. When you’re filming, you’re just going to have moments where you’re going to make mistakes,” she says. “Kudos to Garcelle for being open to their apologies.”

“Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” is available to stream on ALLBLK.

Cynthia on ‘RHOBH’ would make sense to us — especially after Season 1 of ‘RHUGHT.’