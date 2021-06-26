Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Recreating Hole Album Cover: 'Manners Is Manners'

The ever-outspoken Courtney Love took to social media to call out Olivia Rodrigo’s album artwork for its obvious similarities to the cover art of her band Hole’s 1994 album, Live Through This.

Ellen von Unwerth photographed the now-iconic image from the Live Through This cover, depicting model Leilani Bishop with a bouquet and a prom queen’s tiara as mascara tears ran down her face. Rodrigo appeared to pay homage to the seminal album in a very similar photo of herself in the art for her Sour Prom Concert Film.

“Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs),” Rodrigo, 18, wrote on Twitter, announcing the film with the image of herself serving heartbroken prom queen. She didn’t acknowledge Love or Von Unwerth.

Love chimed in on the discourse in her Facebook comments, explaining that it was “rude” to recreate the image without her permission, but added that she’s not that bothered by it since it happens to her frequently. “But manners is manners,” she wrote.

The four-time Grammy nominee noted that Rodrigo’s label, Geffen Records, is largely responsible. “It’s on GEFFEN,” Love added. “I’ve informed [Rodrigo] I await her flowers snd [sic] note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I’d be real rich!”

Rodrigo responded to Love on Instagram, showing her love for the Celebrity Skin artist. “Love u and live through this sooooo much,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress wrote.

“Olivia – you’re welcome,” Love replied to Rodrigo, while doubling down on her expectation of flowers and an apology. “My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

It’s not the first time Rodrigo has been accused of taking inspiration from other artists. Her track “Good 4 U” featured an aughts pop punk sound, which drew comparisons to Paramore’s “Misery Business.” Meanwhile, the music video appeared to be aesthetically inspired by the Megan Fox-led 2009 cult classic Jennifer’s Body, which was also named after a Hole song from Live Through This.

“I’m just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate,” Rodrigo recently told PEOPLE after debuting Sour. “I’m writing songs and I’m really happy. I’m a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great. I’m a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up. We’ll see what the next era brings, but I’m excited to start working on it.”

Olivia probably had no idea that concept was done before she was born — but she learned today!