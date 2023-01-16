Coupled Up: Boosie's 20-Year-Old Daughter, Poison Ivi, Goes Instagram Official with Her New Girlfriend [Photos + Video]

Did you know Boosie Badazz has a 20-year-old daughter who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?

His oldest, Iviona Hatch (aka Poison Ivi), has been open about her sexuality for quite sometime — which might come as a surprise to many considering her father is such a homophobic bigot.

While Poison Ivi’s spoken on her love life in the past, it appears she’s ready to go public with her girlfriend.

Thankfully, Boosie seems to be supportive of his daughter and has somewhat of a relationship with her. In the clip below, taken at Poison Ivi’s birthday in 2021, Boosie can be seen celebrating with his daughter.

Shoutout to Iviona for living her life on her terms — and not her father’s!