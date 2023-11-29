Country Singer Kacey Musgraves and Boyfriend Cole Schafer Split After Two Years of Dating

Kacey Musgraves and her boyfriend of two years, Cole Schafer, have ended their relationship.

via Us Weekly:

“They weren’t seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now and decided to end things,” a source exclusively tells Us of Musgraves, 35, and Schafer.

The musician and Schafer first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they were photographed hanging out together.

A few days later, Schafer made their relationship Instagram official when he posted a photo of a Polaroid of the couple with the caption: “I’m trying like hell not to write about her.”

In January, Musgraves wrote her own sweet tribute to her boyfriend to celebrate him turning another year older.

“Happiest birthday to the brightest flame in my world. My deeper well. I love you, @cole_schafer,” Musgraves captioned an Instagram picture of herself and Schafer. “You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you.”

After confirming their relationship status via social media, the pair were not shy about sharing their love for each other.

After Musgraves played at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in February 2022, the poet took to Instagram to write a lengthy post about his love for her.

“She’s the most naturally gifted human I’ve been around. I’ve read about artists vomiting in dimly lit bathroom stalls prior to pulling themselves on stage,” Schafer captioned a carousel of photos of the duo. “And, while I think there is something strangely romantic about this kind of torture, Kace just sort of floats around backstage like a butterfly that can’t make up its mind where it wants to land … But, besides being the most naturally gifted human I’ve ever been around, what impresses me most about her, is that she’s the same human when she’s talking to my mother, my father, my grandfather, my brothers or my best friend Jack, as she is when she’s talking to an arena filled with 15,000 people.”

In August 2021, Musgraves reflected back on her relationship with Schafer and their first time meeting.

“He did not know who I was, which I loved,” the Grammy winner shared in a New York Times profile at the time. “A handful of grown men come out, and they’re sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk. It feels very predatory.”

Musgraves was previously married to Ruston Kelly. The twosome tied the knot in 2017 but called it quits three years later.“I could have coasted for another couple of years, just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things,” Musgraves said in the June/July 2021 issue of Elle magazine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was forced to ask herself some hard questions: “Why did I make these decisions? How did I get here? How can I prevent myself from getting there again? Why do I keep choosing the same kind of people?”

