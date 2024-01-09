Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Bernice Says Mom 'Wasn't a Prop' Following Jonathan Majors’ Weird Comments

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, slyly clapped back at Jonathan Majors for dropping her mother’s name during his Good Morning America interview.

via Complex:

Following the exclusive GMA chat on Monday, King, 60, posted an archival image of her mother on X, along with biting words for the Creed III actor.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” King wrote. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”

King also linked her 2017 piece for HuffPost where she detailed her mother’s powerful legacy in civil rights activism, music, writing, and motherhood.

Majors has name-dropped the late Mrs. King twice throughout his public professional demise while on trial for harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. First, the Texas native was recorded during an argument with Jabbari, where he shouted at her and demanded that she conduct herself like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

Majors referenced King twice during his GMA sit-down, clarifying why he wanted Jabbari to model herself after her. He also compared his new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, to the My Life, My Love, My Legacy author.

“She’s an angel,” Majors said about Good. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh. I think I found her.”

The phrase “like a Coretta” is completely out of pocket. Jonathan should be ashamed.