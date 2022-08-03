Cordae and Naomi Osaka Reportedly Still Together Amid Rumors They Broke Up [Photos]

Naomi Osaka’s cryptic tweet did not mean the end of her relationship.

via: Complex

A source close to the couple, who are both 24 years old, confirmed to the outlet that the two have not parted ways and have actually been spending more time together over the last few weeks. Osaka and Cordae began publicly dating in 2019 and the pair have since been supportive of each other’s jobs, with the rapper showing up to several tennis matches. Neither parties have addressed the unsubstantiated breakup rumors.

People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) August 3, 2022

Cordae recently turned heads with a beard was spotted sporting at Lollapalooza last weekend.

Lollapalooza was Sweet ! See y’all soon ! pic.twitter.com/4KKl69GzWd — Cordae (@cordae) July 31, 2022

The beard is coming back gimme a month a half. — Cordae (@cordae) August 3, 2022

In other news, the rapper teased that a track that’s tentatively tiled “Ego” is on the way. Check out a snippet of the song below. Cordae’s second studio album, From a Birds Eye View, dropped back in January and boasted features from Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Gunna, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., and Lil Durk.

Way to indulged with my Ego…… pic.twitter.com/varHZLaj1k — Cordae (@cordae) August 2, 2022