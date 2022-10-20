Cop Shows Up at Woman's House Because Her Halloween Decorations Looked 'Too Real' [Video]

One cop thought he might be dealing with a corpse wrapped in a body bag — but it turned out to be just one UK woman’s halloween decor.

via In The Know:

TikToker @daniellelt93 hails from the United Kingdom. She had quite the laugh when a police officer mistook her prop for a real dead body. She assured him it wasn’t real, but the cop didn’t exactly take her word for it — the decor was just a little too convincing for comfort.

“Not everyday you get blue lights and sirens outside,” she wrote in the caption.

“When your Halloween prop looks too real,” the video text read.

A police officer pulled his car over to examine what looked like a corpse wrapped up in a garbage bag with a pair of sneakers protruding from it. On top of the body was an acoustic guitar.

“It’s realistic then, yeah,” she told the cop.

He came closer to the prop and kicked the shoes around as if to confirm it was a fake. In the comments, she explained that he also told her to remove the prop until Halloween day.

The hilarious video racked up 5.9 million views on TikTok.

“He had to make sure, it would be a good cover,” a user wrote.

“Police training skills kicked in literally,” another said.

“That’s one way to get the neighbours to leave you alone,” a person joked.

“At least you know you did a good job,” someone added.

“One year I put caution tape around my house and absolutely no trick-or-treaters came by,” a TikToker commented.

Better safe than sorry, right?