Convicted Young Dolph Killer Sentenced to 35 Additional Years in Prison

Young Dolph’s killer has been sentenced to an additional 35 years in prison.

Justin Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder on Sept. 26 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole the same day by Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell. On Friday, she sentenced Johnson for his two other convictions from the trial: conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot in November 2021 at a Memphis bakery. Known for his works of charity in the city where he grew up, the 36-year-old rapper and independent music label owner was in Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an event that shocked the entertainment world.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman noted during the sentencing hearing that Johnson, a 26-year-old aspiring rapper, had three aggravated assault convictions before the shooting and he had “no hesitation” to commit the murder-for-hire in a public place. Hagerman called it a “stone-cold execution” motivated by money and fame.

In a statement read in court, the rapper’s sister said the family feels “anger, anxiety and grief” over the death of Young Dolph, who “created a legacy that will endure long after this tragedy.”

“In a world full of envy, jealousy and arrogance, many fail to realize the impact of their actions until it’s too late,” the statement said.

Johnson’s lawyer, Luke Evans, said Johnson was manipulated by others to shoot Young Dolph. Evans has requested a new trial for Johnson, arguing that the evidence presented during the trial was not sufficient for a conviction. Evans said Johnson would not be eligible for parole for another 50 years under the murder conviction alone.

