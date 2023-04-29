  1. Home
  2. News

The Container Store Will Accept Bed Bath and Beyond Coupons Through May

April 29, 2023 12:10 PM PST

You might regret tossing all your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in the trash after the retailer announced Sunday it was filing for bankruptcy protection and preparing to close all of its retail locations.

via: NBC News

The Container Store announced Wednesday it was offering a 20% discount off any single item through May 31 “for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location.”

Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy Sunday and said it would close all its stores. It later announced that its seemingly ubiquitous coupons would not be accepted beyond Wednesday.

The Container Store also tweeted about the “blue coupon” offer, using a winky-face emoji next to the reference.

Based in Texas, The Container Store had $252.2 million in sales in its most recent quarter, down 5.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Share This Post

Tags:Bed bath & BeyondThe Container Store