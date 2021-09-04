Consequence Disses Drake on New Song 'Party Time' in Response to Drake Leaking Kanye's 'Life of the Party'

Consequence is tapping into the Drake vs Kanye feud with a diss track of his own.

via Complex:

The Queens rapper teased the release on social media Saturday afternoon, just hours after Drake leaked Kanye West and André 3000’s “Life of the Party”—an apparent Donda outtake that included several shots at the OVO rapper. Consequence referenced the unauthorized drop in a vague tweet that indicated he had something up his sleeve: “Since ‘Life of The Party got Leaked… I guess it’s Party Time #QueensAllDay,” he wrote.

HotNewHipHop went on to shed more light on the mysterious post, sharing an exclusive screenshot of a text exchange in which Consequence suggests “party time” will commence at 8 p.m. ET. The texts didn’t provide any more details, leading fans to wonder what Con and his team had in store.

Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait too long for an answer. Cons unleashed “Party Time” a little bit after 9 p.m. ET.

Get into “Party Time” below.