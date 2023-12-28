Consequence Demands Apology From Kanye West Following Controversial Rant

Ye made headlines this month after delivering a controversial diatribe that has been described as anti-Semitic. The rant took place at a Las Vegas hotel while Kanye promoted Vultures, his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. During the speech, Kanye repeatedly conflated Zionists with Jewish people, and propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds secretly running schools and hospitals. He acknowledged that his controversial rhetoric had made him somewhat of a pariah in the industry, and that he had support for absolutely no one.

“Fuck everybody,” Ye said. “This is what y’all been waiting for. Drake, this what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Cam, this is what you been waiting for.”

Kanye went on to apologize for his past anti-Jewish remarks, insisting it was not his “intention to hurt or disrespect” the Jewish community.

“I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he said in a post written in Hebrew. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

However, Consequence still had a bone to pick with Ye, as he accused his longtime collaborator of dismissing him and everyone else on the Ye team. Consequence explained his position in a December 28 Instagram post that promoted Kanye’s new footwear design, Yzy Pods.

“I’m posting this clip of the YZY Pods because I was asked to by a staff member but I have to get something off my chest regardless of the consequences…” he began. “I have always lent my love, support and expertise to YE since ConMan Productions circa 2002 So @kanyewest NEVER again say in public or to others in private that you are ALONE That’s the biggest SLAP IN THE FACE you could give to your TEAM.

He continued: “Guys like me, Don C, Monop, GL, Doe,IBN,Arrow and even Virgil (RIP) have given you big portions of our Adult lives so that we could all be “The Bulls.” But we didn’t help you become Jordan so you could turn into Jerry Krause and start playing 3D Musical chairs wit da bros!!! You can be the one with the Money And even the Power But I will always need my RESPECT If you can apologize to the Jewish community in Hebrew… Then maybe you should apologize to a few of your guys in English. Love you bro But This Is 192.”

Kanye owes everyone an apology, to be perfectly frank.