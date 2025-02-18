Conor McGregor Appeals Assault Verdict In Ireland

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Conor McGregor just formally moved to overturn the result of his recent civil assault case in Ireland.

Nikita Hand accused McGregor, 36, of “battering” and “brutally raping” her in a Dublin hotel room in 2018, and a jury in November found that the Irishman had assaulted her.

McGregor was ordered to pay Hand more than €248,000 (approx. $258,440) in damages, and to pay the costs of taking the civil action against him.

Per multiple reports in Ireland, McGregor has now lodged an appeal against the High Court civil judgement. According to court records, the MMA star’s appeal was filed on Friday (14 February).

McGregor has always denied the allegations against him. The Independent has approached a representative of McGregor for comment.

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier, who knocked him out in January 2021. The Irishman last won a fight in January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

via: The Independent

Several companies cut financial ties with McGregor following the verdict, including Proper No. 12, the whiskey brand McGregor helped found in 2018.

McGregor is facing another civil lawsuit for sexual battery in Florida, stemming from an alleged incident at a 2023 NBA Finals game in Miami. The woman in that case, described as a 49-year-old resident of Miami-Dade County, alleges McGregor sexually assaulted her in a bathroom at Game 4 of the Heat’s NBA Finals series against the Denver Nuggets. McGregor did not face any criminal charges for that alleged incident either.

McGregor (22-6) became the first fighter in UFC history to ever hold two championships simultaneously in 2016. He has not fought since he suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He was scheduled to return to competition last June but withdrew from a fight against Michael Chandler due to an injured toe.

via: ESPN

