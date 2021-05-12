'The Conners' Sara Gilbert Settles Separation With Linda Perry

Actress Sara Gilbert and her ex-partner, Linda Perry, have settled their separation case almost two years after calling time on their relationship.

via: The Blast

According to court records, obtained by The Blast, the former co-host of “The Talk” submitted a stipulated judgment package with the settlement terms she and Linda Perry have agreed upon.

Before the official separation is recognized by law, a judge will need to sign off on the settlement, of which the details have remained private during the legal proceedings.

Sara Gilbert has been known to be pretty private about her personal life, and she and Linda most likely have a prenup that will decide how their assets will be divided.

As we reported, Sara and Linda filed for legal separation back in December of 2019, citing irreconcilable differences, after nearly six years of marriage. The former couple were married in March of 2014 and Sara gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, a year later. Sara notified the court that she did not want spousal support to be awarded to the 4 Non Blondes lead singer or herself. ‘The Conners’ star has two other children with writer, Ali Adler.

Sara Gilbert has made some big changes over the last few years. She created and co-hosted the hit show ‘The Talk’, and announced her exit from the show stating she wanted to spend more time with her family. Soon thereafter, Sara filed for separation from Linda. Following the controversy surrounding the ending of the successful reboot of the show ‘Roseanne’, Sara Gilbert was busy shooting its spinoff ‘The Conners’. It was widely reported that Roseanne Barr blamed Sara for not supporting her during the comedian’s ousting.

Sara Gilbert posted a sentimental message to her fans after taping her last episode on ‘The Talk’. She said, “Thank you to my family at #thetalk for years of love and laughter. And special thanks to our audience for keeping our conversation going.”

Good luck to the ladies.