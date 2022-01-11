Congrats: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Welcome 'Baby J' [Photo]

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are proud parents of a new bundle of joy!

It was rumored earlier in the week that the two welcomed their first child together on Jan 5, however official confirmation of the little one’s arrival was just announced via The Real social handles.

Jeannie has been very open about her pregnancy journey — including how she came around to the idea of finally wanting kids, experiencing a miscarriage and the difficulties of IVF treatment.

Congrats to the couple on a successful delivery!