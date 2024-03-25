Concerns For Keith Murray’s Well-Being Arise After Being Harassed Viral TikTok Video | lovebscott.com

In the world of hip-hop, Keith Murray stands as a towering figure, revered for his lyrical prowess and contributions to the genre during the golden era of the 1990s.

via: BET

Questions are being raised about the well-being of rap legend Keith Murray following the release of a TikTok video that went viral where he was seemingly being harassed, AllHipHip.com reports.

The video, which was posted by TikTok by a user identified as MadelineCLopez1, shows an interaction between Murray and Lopez which was filmed at an obscure motel.

“Look who it is. It’s Keith Murray,” Lopez says at the start of the video.

Then Murray asked her why she was filming him as he looked disheveled in the clip.

“Because you’re famous and cool,” she responded.

Can we talk about Keith Murray for a minute? I'm more pissed off at the woman recording. It's hard to see him this way. One of the greatest MCs of our time. pic.twitter.com/f8mMokGz2K — ? Bel Papiyon ? (@reignofglitter) March 23, 2024

Then Lopez asked, “You want money?”

“Yes. How much money will you give me?” Murray asked in the troubling video

“20, so let me just record you,” Lopez said.

Again, Murray asks her why she’s recording him as tells him to rap for the the $20,

Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their concerns for Murray and their outrage at Lopez for recording the Def Squad member.

“Can we talk about Keith Murray for a minute? I’m more pissed off at the woman recording. It’s hard to see him this way. One of the greatest MCs of our time,” one user wrote.

“This lady filming Keith Murray really just pissed me off!’ another user wrote. “Can somebody in the industry help him?! Damn.”

In July, Murray responded to another disturbing video that surfaced in the lead-up to the 2023 BET Awards in an interview on the “MReckNRip Show”

“Somebody got some footage of me, and they tried to assassinate my character,” he told the show. “But at the same time, they should’ve played it after BET – made it seem like it was current or something because BET was spectacular. I’m getting a lot of positive feedback.”

“It was before. Some footage that some people that I don’t know got old footage and tried to bring it out, but God is on my side and I don’t really talk about negativity,” he went on. “Why didn’t they post my BET performance? Whoever those people were. Why didn’t Lord Jamar talk about how gracefully I rocked the stage?”

“Black people always try to bring Black people down when they doing good,” Murray concluded. “The devil always come and try to tear you down when God got a blessing for you. So, I ask Lord Jamar and whoever that other person was, to highlight my show at the BET Awards. It went worldwide.”

In an email obtained by BET.com, Antwone “APthatGuy” Payne, Murray’s manager, confirmed that was his client in the video but the footage is old.

On Monday (March 25), both Payne and Murray appeared on Instagram Live to deliver an official statement about the video and that the rapper is currently working on a new project.