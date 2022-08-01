Should We Be Concerned? Wendy Williams Seen Sleeping in Louis Vuitton Store in Newly-Surfaced Video

Is Wendy Williams okay?

Newly-surfaced video shows the former talk show host seemingly sleeping in a Louis Vuitton store — with a glass of champagne at her side. It’s unclear who filmed the video, which you can see for yourself here.

Wendy could simply be resting her eyes (and legs), but with everything that’s she’s been dealing with this past year she could be in need of more help than what she’s receiving.

On a positive note, Wendy did recently say she’s working on a new podcast and is hoping to line up some A-list guests.