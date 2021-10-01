Is She Coming? Fans Speculate Adele’s Next Album Is Imminent After Arrival of Mysterious ’30? Billboards

Is Adele finally ready to release a new album? Mysterious billboards are giving fans a little hope.

via Complex:

An Adele fan Twitter account, @adeledailynet posted photos of two billboards that read the number 30, though it’s unclear where they are located. “Something is happening. #30,” the account wrote.

This has led many to believe that new music from the singer is on the way. This week, Billboard reported that on Tuesday, a radio host tweeted and deleted the message, “New Adele. This week.” However, we haven’t yet seen anything from the Tottenham, London native. As Pitchfork notes, Taylor Swift changed the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) to Nov. 12 from Nov. 19, with Adele fans speculating that the switch might be because Adele is planning on releasing her album at that time.

In 2019, Adele teased her followers about what her album 30 was going to sound like: “Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

Adele released her debut studio album 19 in 2008, followed by 2011’s 21 and 2015’s 25.

During her Saturday Night Live appearance last October, she touched on the status of her album, saying during her monologue, “My album is not yet finished.”

More recently, Adele’s dating life has made headlines, as rumors were circulating that she was dating Rich Paul. In September, she took to Instagram to seemingly confirm that she and the sports super-agent and founder/CEO of Klutch Sports Group are together. She shared a series of photos, with the third a black and white photo of her and Paul, captioning the images with a single red heart emoji.

At this point it seems Rihanna and Adele are in cahoots to see which one of them can hold out the longest.