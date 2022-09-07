Comic, Writer, and Nickelodeon Showrunner David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who had his own Netflix comedy specials and was a showrunner for Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ died on Wednesday.

He was 54.

via Deadline:

The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.”

Arnold started out as a stand-up comic, performing at the Montreal Comedy Festival and on Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza on Comedy Central, among other projects.

He wrote episodes of several comedy shows, including Meet The Browns (TBS), The Rickey Smiley Show (TV One), Raising Whitley (OWN) and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (TBS). He also created and was the showrunner on Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay, making him one of the few Black showrunners in Hollywood.

Arnold has his own stand-up comedy special on Netflix, David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and had another comedy special on the streamer which premiered July 19, called It Ain’t For The Weak.

Chris Spencer issued a statement mourning his best friend. “Our closely knit comedy community mourns the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it. He was admired by his peers, respected by other veterans, and looked up to by the burgeoning comedians that he mentored. He will be deeply missed, especially by his comedy fraternity.”

Survivors include his wife, Julie L. Harkness, and two children, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn.

So sad. RIP.