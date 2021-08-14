Comedian Ms. Pat Takes Center Stage in New BET+ Sitcom 'The Ms. Pat Show' [Video]

Ms. Pat, aka Patricia Williams, has one of the most incredible stories of any comedian and actor in the entertainment world. The 49-year-old grew up in Atlanta and she had two children by the time she was 15 years old and provided for her family by selling crack cocaine. Ms. Pat ended up getting into comedy after she came out of prison. Today, Ms. Pat is a huge name in the world of comedy and is the star of a new series from BET+ based on her life called “The Ms. Pat Show.”

When her penny-pinching husband’s (J. Bernard Calloway) job results in the family moving away from their home, Ms. Pat finds herself smack dab in conservative middle America.

Now, Ms. Pat has to deal with her new neighbors, her sister (Tami Roman) and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (The Prince of Peoria), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe and Vince Swann (50 Central), raised under very different circumstances.

Anthony Hill serves as the series’ showrunner alongside executive producers Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels and President of Imagine Television Samie Kim Falvey. Pose’s Jordan E. Cooper penned the pilot.

All 10 episodes are available to watch on BET+ NOW.

I watched the entire season and it’s excellent, let’s support so there’s a Season 2.