Comedian Michael Blackson Proposes to Girlfriend on ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Photo + Video]

This is definitely a first in Breakfast Club history. During today’s interview with comedian Michael Blackson, he decided to surprise everyone and pop the big question to his girlfriend Miss Rada.

via: The Grio

Blackson is on top of the world. Fresh off his appearance in Coming 2 America, the comedian stopped by The Breakfast Club for an exclusive interview, which ended in a big surprise for his girlfriend, Miss Rada. Speaking about how much he loves his girlfriend, he invited her into the studio to ask her a specific question.

As Rada walked into the studio and greeted the co-hosts, Charlamagne Tha God told his girlfriend, “He said he gonna marry you…he said he wanna get married, Rada!” While he seemed to deny Charlamagne’s claims, she responded to Blackson saying, “You told me that the other day! You going back on it now?”

Then, in a jaw-dropping moment, Blackson started digging around in his bag to pull out an engagement ring. With the entire studio erupting in cheers and claps, Blackson got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend. Staring into her eyes, he asked, “Rada I love you. Will you marry me?” Holding back tears, Rada exclaimed, “yes”, before screaming, “Bye side b-tches, yes!”

The room then continued to congratulate the now-engaged couple, while Blackson put the ring on Rada’s hand.

Questioning how he planned this out, Charlamagne asked Blackson, “When did you decide to do this, Mike…when did you decide that I’m going to propose to Rada.” He responded, “Just her loyalty. I never had a woman that’s this loyal to me.”

Charlamagne then called out Blackson for crying behind his shades, saying, “I see the tears!”

The comedian also shared the proposal to his official Instagram account, as well as a post officially announcing the engagement.

He wrote in the caption to the post, “Meet the future Mrs.Blackson @mzradadarling. Ladies men look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you thru stay loyal to your man because we are fuck ups but we will eventually do the right thing. Nothing good come easy so trust in God and what’s meant to happen will happen. I’m blessed to have Rada by my side, she’s the definition of a great woman. Most of my haters call her a gold digger but believe me Rada has never asked for penny from me, she’s very independent and she’s actually the one that takes care of me plus I’m allowed a side chick a month. Lol.”

Check out the full interview from The Breakfast Club below:

Congratulations Michael and Miss Rada.