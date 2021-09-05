Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead After Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine

Comedian Fuquan Johnson died Saturday after overdosing at a party.

Two other victims, who have not been officially identified, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, fellow comedian Kate Quigley, who TMZ says lives next door to where the gathering took place and recently dated Darius Rucker, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight and found four people who appeared to be deceased or close to it. Investigators believe Johnson, 42, and the other victims ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl. However, autopsies are still being performed on the three bodies, which are currently at the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, has been a factor in the deaths of other Hollywood figures like Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and Prince.

Johnson, a writer for Comedy Parlour Live, was a frequent performer on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, performing at various clubs around town for the last 10 years. Quigley, an ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker, has appeared in several television shows including The Office, Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and Guber.

