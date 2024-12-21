Comedian Corey Holcomb Accused of Punching Female Comic Outside Club

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Corey Holcomb has been accused of assaulting another comedian all over a beef they’ve had for years.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … comedian Cristina Payne was hanging outside the Hollywood Improv comedy club earlier this month when witnesses say Corey came up and started screaming at her and her friend.

Our sources say they were told Corey threatened to punch Cristina in the face … so a man at the club that night got in between the two. Corey then allegedly swung over the man and hit Payne square in the face.

Witnesses say multiple people and Corey tackled the man who got in between him and Cristina … before Corey ran off. We’re told police officers took a battery report.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … this feud dates back to July when they say Corey told people he was going to “super sock” Cristina — adding “somebody come get this bitch before I f*** her up.”

We’re told that, when Corey saw her earlier this month, he got in her face … saying he was ready for anything and everything to pop off — before they say he tried to punch her.

Sources close to Cristina tell us Corey is trying to use his podcast and influence to make it seem like he didn’t hit Cristina … though they say there are numerous people willing to testify against Corey should he be arrested and face charges.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

via: TMZ