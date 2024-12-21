Home > NEWS

Comedian Corey Holcomb Accused of Punching Female Comic Outside Club

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Corey Holcomb has been accused of assaulting another comedian all over a beef they’ve had for years.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … comedian Cristina Payne was hanging outside the Hollywood Improv comedy club earlier this month when witnesses say Corey came up and started screaming at her and her friend.

Our sources say they were told Corey threatened to punch Cristina in the face … so a man at the club that night got in between the two. Corey then allegedly swung over the man and hit Payne square in the face.

Advertisement

Witnesses say multiple people and Corey tackled the man who got in between him and Cristina … before Corey ran off. We’re told police officers took a battery report.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … this feud dates back to July when they say Corey told people he was going to “super sock” Cristina — adding “somebody come get this bitch before I f*** her up.”

We’re told that, when Corey saw her earlier this month, he got in her face … saying he was ready for anything and everything to pop off — before they say he tried to punch her.

Sources close to Cristina tell us Corey is trying to use his podcast and influence to make it seem like he didn’t hit Cristina … though they say there are numerous people willing to testify against Corey should he be arrested and face charges.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Jared Leto Cast as Skeletor in Masters of the Universe Movie

By: Walker
NEWS

Bishop T.D. Jakes Files Motion Over Diddy A.I. Misinformation on YouTube

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Woman Who Alleges She was Drugged, Sexually Assaulted at His Party in 2006

By: Walker
NEWS

Nick Cannon Watched Ex-Wife Mariah Carey Sign Rihanna’s Breast in N.Y.C. Show Crowd and Thought the Moment ‘Was Hot’

By: Walker
NEWS

Britney Spears Deleted Bikini Dancing Video Over ‘Mean’ Comments as She Declares Food is ‘Better Than Sex’

By: Walker
NEWS

Dwight Howard Announces He’s Engaged to Rapper Amy Luciani

By: Walker
NEWS

Blake Lively Accuses ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star Justin Baldoni of Sexual Harassment; His Lawyer Responds ‘Shameful’ Complaint Full of ‘False Accusations’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

RHOBH: Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Get Into Explosive Fight Over Kyle’s Texts with PK [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Lilly Jay Details Ethan Slater Divorce Amid Ariana Grande Relationship

By: Walker
NEWS

Spotify Fires Back at Drake’s Claim That It Illegally Boosted Streams of “Not Like Us”

By: Walker