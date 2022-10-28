Comedian Chris Redd Still Recovering After Attack; Cancels Weekend Shows

Chris Redd is recuperating after being attacked earlier this week.

If you missed it, the comedian was attacked by an unknown assailant before a comedy show in New York City.

According to Deadline, Chris has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for the attack.

He went ahead and cancelled his upcoming show at New York’s City Winery on Sunday.

The club said in a statement that “the show has been cancelled due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.”

He also didn’t perform at his scheduled shows this past Wednesday or Thursday.

Get well soon, Chris.