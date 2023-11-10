Colorado Buffaloes Rose Bowl Theft Reportedly Committed By Recruits Visiting UCLA

There’s new information leaked in the Rose Bowl theft case.

via: HotNewHipHop

According to The Coach JB Show, two high school players on a recruiting visit at UCLA are reportedly responsible for the theft of items belonging to visiting Colorado Buffaloes players. Jason Brown, who appeared on Netflix’s Last Chance U as the head coach of Independence Community College in Kansas, claims that two students from Beaumont High School had been arrested by Pasadena Police. Furthermore, Brown claimed that the information came directly from the players’ coach.

Pasadena Police have confirmed that two underage suspects were detained over the theft. At least three Colorado players had jewelry stolen, while other items such as headphones and cash were also taken from the visitors’ locker room at the Rose Bowl. “The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line. The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing. More information will follow as available,” the department said in a recent statement.

Robbery aside, all is not well in Boulder, Colorado. The Buffs dropped their third consecutive game last weekend, falling below .500 for the first time this season. It came as a late rally against Oregon State fell short and the Buffs were knocked off 26-19. It’s now been a full month since Colorado’s last win, a 27-24 victory over Arizona State. Furthermore, the bowl window is closing bit by bit. Colorado, who are 4-5, need two wins from their last three games to be bowl-eligible.

Unfortunately for the Buffs, they have a rough schedule to close out the Pac-12 season. Up next is #21 Arizona, who are coming off three consecutive victories against ranked opponents. Then there is Washington State, who are 4-5 after a white-hot start to the season. Finally, they end the season against #18 Utah, who are 7-2. While Sanders has said the team isn’t thinking about bowl season, it would be an incredibly disappointing end to a season that started off so well.