Colin Kaepernick to Fund Independent Autopsy for Georgia Man Who Died in Jail

American ‘civil rights activist’ and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to fund the autopsy of a man who mysteriously died in an Atlanta county jail.

Kaepernick will pay for the autopsy of Lashawn Thompson, who died under questionable circumstances in September while in Fulton County Jail, according to a report.

Following his death, an “extremely severe” infestation of insects was discovered on his corpse, but a cause of death was never confirmed, according to an initial medical examination.

Conditions in Fulton County Jail led to protests, and at least three officials resigned, the report noted.

Authorities had been slow to respond to Thompson’s death due to “crisis mode” conditions, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said in an apology to Thompson’s family.

“The type of infestations that contributed to Mr. Thompson’s death are going to be a recurring problem in a jail where hundreds of detainees do not have cells and have to sleep on the floor,” Labat said in a statement.

Thompson’s family has been outspoken since his death, along with many in the Peach State.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) initiated an investigation through the Department of Justice into Fulton County Jail and other jails in response to the death.

“We want to thank Colin Kaepernick for helping [Thompson’s] family get to the truth,” Crump said.

Following the reexamination of his death, Thomspon’s family will likely file a lawsuit, the report noted.

“As soon as we get the results of that independent autopsy, we’re going to come right back here and let people know,” Crump said.

Last year, Kaepernick announced an initiative whereby free autopsies would be offered to families who lost a loved one in police-related deaths, according to the report.