Coi Leray’s Dad, Benzino, Cries Over “Deadbeat Dad” Claims [Video]

Coi Leray’s father Benzino broke down in tears in a recent interview over claims that he’s a “deadbeat” father to the burgeoning rap star.

via: Vibe

During a conversation with the We In Miami podcast, the former outspoken rapper talked about his complicated relationship with his only daughter and became emotional after people claimed he was a “deadbeat” to Coi.

“I went through a lot, man,” and it was hard for me to be looked upon — like I’ve been called all kinds of sh*t, but a deadbeat dad? Come on, man,” he said, crying. “I love my daughter. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be known as that. I don’t care what people think, but that hurt me. That’s my daughter, I raised her. When people say I hate on Coi’s career and jealous and all this, that sh*t is like, man, it’s evil. Because my love is huge for that little girl, man. That’s my little girl.”

As the conversation continued, he admitted that he wasn’t proud of arguing with his daughter on social media. Additionally, he added that the fallout from his public spats with her was “one of the worst things I’ve been through in my life. I’ve been through hell.”

The interview arrives after Benzino watched Coi perform live for the first time in her career at Rolling Loud Miami. He detailed the moment as “surreal” and was interviewed about it right after she completed her set. “I’m just saying, she’s amazing,” he said. “Like for real, no bullsh*t. I love her. Seeing her like that… You can say I’m biased, but honestly, like, I don’t see nobody else doing that. She’s amazing, man.”

But it wasn’t always this peaceful between the daughter-father combo. 2021 saw Coi go on a rant about her dad, claiming she was “embarrassed to be [his] daughter.”

Then in 2022, Benzino took to Instagram to mock his daughter’s first week sales for Trendsetter, after it sold 11,000 units. “IF SHE HAD TRACK WITH @IAMBENZINO I WOULDA LISTENED @COILERAY,” he word. He later retracted this statement claiming he was hacked.