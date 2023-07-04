Coi Leray Only Sells 10k Copies In Her Album's First Week

Coi Leray has expressed gratitude to her fans after her second album Coi debuted at No. 102 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

via: HotNewHipHop

Last week Coi Leray released her sophomore album COI. The album featured David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Lola Brooke, and more. COI followed her debut studio album Trendsetter which came out last year and featured the hit song “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj. COI was propelled by its lead single “Players” which has been a stable hit since late 2022. The album has taken a beating from music critics who called out its allegedly lazy sampling throughout. Now it seems like fans agree as the album only sold 10k units in its first week.

Last year, Trendsetter sold 11.5k units in its first week and debuted at number 89 on the Billboard 200. Now, despite “Players” being her biggest hit so far Coi Leray has taken a step back. COI sold just 10k units in its first tracking week which was only good enough for number 102 on the Billboard 200. Many fans were quick to blame Leray’s label for their lack of promotion more than the album itself. Some on Twitter pointed out opportunities like the recent BET Awards where they could have done more to promote COI.

The sales are surprisingly low given how much momentum Coi Leray seemed to have going into the album. On top of scoring her biggest hit ever, she’s also been a part of another hit song this year. Last year David Guetta returned with one of the biggest hits of 2022 “I’m Good.” This year he turned around and teamed up with Coi Leray and Anne-Marie on the song “Baby Don’t Hurt Me.”

Coi’s low numbers had many fans comparing her to Chloe Bailey. The Chloe x Halle singer released her debut solo album earlier this year. Despite her popularity and success with her sister, her solo album fell far short of expectations. In Pieces also only sold 10k in its first week and debuted at number 110.