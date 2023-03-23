Coco Jones Joins Ari Lennox in Auditioning for Possible 'The Princess and the Frog' Remake [Video]

The girls are ready!

After rumors about a potential live-action remake of Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” emerged on social media over the weekend, fans quickly began to dream cast potential leads for the iconic Disney princess. And Ari Lennox got in on the fun, as she submitted her unofficial-official audition tape to Disney online on March 20. “Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person,” the singer wrote alongside a video of her singing a song from the film. “Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose.”

Social media users also suggested folks like Coco Jones for the role of Princess Tiana.And now, Coco Jones is trying her hat into the race.

Last night (March 22), R&B singer Coco Jones took a stab at the part by singing the lyrics to the film’s song “Almost There,” but with a twist. The 25-year-old artist posted a clip of herself on social media reciting the track while cooking eggs.

A little season here and a little salt there. The kitchen audition was well-played on Jones’ part, as the iconic Disney princess was a waitress with dreams of opening up her restaurant for most of the animation.

While the entertainment studio has remained tight-lipped about any thoughts of a remake, fans have witnessed their fair share of singers who are more than qualified to take on the iconic part.