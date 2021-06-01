Coachella Announces Dates for April 2022 [Photo]

Coachella has officially announced its 2022 festival dates.

via: Rolling Stone

Following a two-year hiatus due to the the pandemic, Coachella will finally return in April 2022, the festival’s promoter Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday.

The festival is slated for April 15-17 and April 22-24, and customers can register for the show’s advance sale, which will begin on June 4th at 10 a.m. PST. The festival has yet to announce its lineup, and it’s unclear how much of the lineup from 2020’s show will be on the 2022 bill.

Coachella, one of the largest and most famous music festivals in the world, was one of the first festivals to shutter when the pandemic hit the U.S. last year. It originally moved to October 2020 before getting pushed again to April 2021. Riverside County Health officials canceled this year’s show while cases were still high in Southern California, and rather than announce new dates for the fall as it had done last year, Coachella instead opted for next Spring.

A source close to the situation told Rolling Stone in March that the festival would move to 2022, and given the preparation and marketing needed for an event of Coachella’s size, spring dates aren’t entirely surprising. Still, the live music industry is projecting a busy festival season from late summer to early fall, with prominent festivals like Rolling Loud, Governor’s Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits all having dates from ranging from July to October.

