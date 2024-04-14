Ciara Says She Is ‘Trying to Lose 70lbs Post Baby’ as She Prepares for Tour in Candid Instagram Post | lovebscott.com

Ciara is getting honest about the pressure to lose weight post-pregnancy.

via: People

Ciara is preparing to tour for the first time since welcoming her daughter Amora Princess with husband Russell Wilson in December.

In an Instagram post shared April 13, the singer, 38, revealed that she is gearing up to hit the stage again — in addition to her mommy duties.

Alongside a photo of herself at the gym, Ciara wrote that she is “trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses.”

“Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!” she wrote, adding, “ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality.”

Earlier this month, Ciara announced that she — along with rappers Busta Rhymes and Timbaland — would be joining Missy Elliott on tour this summer for The Missy Elliott Experience.

“So excited to hit the road with Missy, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour!!!” Ciara shared in an Instagram post. “Let’s go!”

Kicking off July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the tour is set to hit 24 cities throughout North America, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City and more before wrapping August 22 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ciara’s tour preparation will include sharing parental duties with her husband, 35, after they welcomed their baby girl on Dec. 11.