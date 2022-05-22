Ciara Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Future's Hilarious Reaction to Her 'SI' Swimsuit Cover

Ciara’s son Future Zahir definitely had some thoughts about his mom’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

via People:

While speaking with PEOPLE at the 2022 SI Swimsuit launch event in New York City on Thursday, the singer shared how her kids reacted to the magazine photos of their mom, which feature the performer wearing a bustier-style one-piece and a straw hat.

Ciara, 36, and husband Russell Wilson are parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future, 8, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.

“My kids are so proud,” says the “Level Up” singer of her SI cover. “I will say this one. As soon as I start to pop pop, Future’s like ‘Stop Mom, like stop the pop Mom,’ because he’s like, I can see my mom.”

“But they’re so proud and Sienna’s so proud,” she adds. “All the love is amazing and it’s the best feeling in the world… And you have your loved ones by your side and when I feel them cheering me on, it means the world.”

The superstar performer joins mogul Kim Kardashian, model and activist Maye Musk and modeling industry rising star Yumi Nu as part of this year’s cover class.

For her shoot, Ciara traveled to Barbados to be photographed by Ben Watts. On the cover, she wades in crystal blue water wearing a sexy leopard print suit.

On her cover girl dreams coming true, the “1, 2 Step” singer told SI, “I’ve always dreamt of being on this cover, ever since I was really young. Especially as an entertainer. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. So it’s a big dream come true for me. And it was a special day when I got the call.”

The 2022 issue continues to build on SI Swimsuit’s platform of diversity and empowerment, featuring 28 beautiful women including WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, newcomers Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford and Olivia Ponton as well as former cover models Camille Kostek, Leyna Bloom and Kate Bock.

You can always count on kids to tell you exactly how they feel about something — completely unprompted and unfiltered.