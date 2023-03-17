  1. Home
Ciara Responds To 'Selective Outrage' Over Naked Oscars Party Dress [Photos]

March 17, 2023 9:30 AM PST

On Sunday (March 12) night, the top movie magic makers in the industry gathered for the Oscars. Per usual, after the awards ceremony came the annual Vanity Fair after-party. As photos began to make their way online, people had a lot to say about what Ciara was wearing — or wasn’t wearing.

The sparkly sheer halter dress with plunging neckline was from Dundas’ fall 2023 collection and left little to the imagination, with just a black thong underneath. The “Better Thangs” singer arrived at the event alongside her husband Russell Wilson.

However, her nearly-naked look was met with backlash on social media as some debated whether it was appropriate for a married woman to show so much skin.

“I thought Ciara is married with kids? Abeg where’s her husband Russell when she wore this dress?” tweeted one person, while another asked, “What happened to having ‘class’?”

But Ciara is getting the last laugh. On Wednesday, she addressed her haters in a hilarious TikTok video titled “POV: How I’m Pulling up to Vanity Fair Next Year” that showed her wrapped in a white bed sheet pulled up to her neck. She models for the camera before smiling and laughing at the end.

“Selective outrage,” she captioned the clip alongside the crying emoji.

While Ciara received the brunt of the backlash, she wasn’t the only one embracing the naked dress trend. Other celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hunter Schafer, and Alessandra Ambrosio also bared some skin at the Vanity Fair party.

Ciara is keeping it moving. She is set to drop her new single “Da Girls” next Friday, March 24.

