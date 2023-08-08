Ciara Is Pregnant, Announces She and Husband Russell Wilson Are Expecting Their Third Child Together [Video]

Ciara is having another baby!

The singer took to social media to announce that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

In a black and white video, Ciara hit a few sexy poses while showing off the silhouette of her baby bump. She captioned the clip, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib”” — which are lyrics from her new single, “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown

She and husband Russell Wilson are already parents to six-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson and three-year-old Win Harrison Wilson.

Ciara is also mom to nine-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with dad Future.

Check out Ciara’s latest announcement below. Congrats!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)