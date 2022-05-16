Ciara & Kim Kardashian Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue 2022 [Photos + Video]

Talk about reaching a new career high, Ciara and Kim Kardashian are two of the latest cover models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue 2022.

via: USA Today

Kardashian told the outlet that she “never thought in a million years” she’d be featured, especially at her age. Greg Swales photographed the 41-year-old, who wore in a nude bikini with matching nude gloves in the Dominican Republic.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have … I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!” she said.

Ciara, 36, who is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, donned her cover in an animal-print one-piece and a cowboy hat. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.

Sports Illustrated’s 59th Swimsuit issue hits newsstands on May 19 with images and stories from “28 powerful and beautiful women.” Others featured include WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart and Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, and Olivia Ponton.