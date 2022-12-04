Chuck D Says Elon Musk Should Ban N-Word on Twitter [Photos]

If Elon Musk really wants to make Twitter a more equitable space for everyone, he may want to consider Chuck D’s idea to help combat the use of the N-word on the platform.

On Friday (Dec. 2), Chuck D jumped on his Twitter account and asked Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, to ban the N-Word on the popular social networking platform.

“Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter should do is ban the N Word the N**ga & ni**er by anyone that uses it here,” tweeted the Public Enemy founder. “Then we know things are pointing in an equalized direction. Then you can convince Zuck to do the same at IG FB get it outta here suspend em. It’s as bad as that symbol.”

In a second tweet, Chuck D added: “It ain’t like kicking somebody’s tail in a fight. It’s all words and images here .. keyboard sht … so I’m not talking about anywhere else except social media right now because it can be done .. there gonna be a lotta people backbroke over their ‘pet’ getting smashed on here.”

Chuck issued his request after Kanye West was suspended from Twitter after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. The tech billionaire said the post violated the platform’s rule against inciting violence. Elon has not responded to Chuck’s tweets as of yet.

After getting some pushback from people who didn’t like his suggestion, Chuck D addressed the peanut gallery.

“Social Medias pet dog .. hey the original MC rule was never get lazy with W O R D S,” he typed. “They have impact..some folk gettin all ass-hurt because I suggested taking one bad tooth out of their keyboard grill. It’s not censorship it’s against stupidsht. Everything is mixed in 1 BS bowl.”

