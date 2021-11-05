Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Does It Again, With Khalid And Kirk Franklin On ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ [Photos + Video]

Oh, you thought Mariah Carey didn’t have any new Christmas music coming? The Queen Of Christmas is a truly benevolent one and as you’re getting ready to fire up her Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues special this holiday season, there’s a new slow jam on deck to help you warm up the fireplace.

After teasing the new song on Twitter earlier this week, Carey released “Fall in Love at Christmas” — featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin — on Friday.

The single came as a package, complete with an accompanying music video that features Carey frolicking in the snow, filmed at her home and at the Butterfly Lounge in Los Angeles.

The new holiday tune was met with support and joy online, as listeners flocked to listen right as the clock struck midnight.

“I’m so happy,” tweeted one fan in response. “There are not enough words. Everything has been chaotic & overwhelming. @MariahCarey ur music has gotten me through so much. You wrote the soundtrack for so many of our lives. It means a lot.”

“This has been on repeat since it came out, and this song delivers big time! That nostalgic, romantic feeling to it but yet it’s fresh and new, that gospel influence, those vocals, and those looks,” tweeted another listener.

The new R&B and gospel fusion single was written and produced by Carey, Franklin and Daniel Moore II and was recorded in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. The music video was released by Carey’s imprint MARIAH in partnership with RCA Records.

The first and only performance of “Fall in Love at Christmas” will premiere on AppleTV+ in a holiday event titled “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” in December.

It’s no secret that Christmas is Carey’s favorite holiday, which is why the virtual event will be followed up by “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Carey is most known for her perennial, record-breaking holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which is already in the top 200 on the Billboard chart.

Listen to “Fall In Love At Christmas” below.