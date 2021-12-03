Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Celebrates Iconic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Certification [Photos]

The Queen of Christmas is shining bright like a diamond.

via: Billboard

Mariah Carey had the perfect reaction to her latest career landmark. In a celebratory tweet on Friday morning (Dec. 3), the Christmas Queen wrote, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” along with diamond and heart emoji. In a pair of accompanying pics, the singer clutched a Diamond Award from the RIAA for 10 million in sales and streams for her perennial holiday smash, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

MC posed in front of a Christmas tableau for the shot, which was posted just days after “All I Want” topped Billboard‘s Holiday 100 ranking of the top seasonal songs of all eras, marking the 46th week it held that No. 1 position in the 51 total weeks since the list launched in 2011. Mariah’s holiday classic has has topped the tally for 31 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season.

Carey’s 1994 carol crowned all three Holiday 100 component charts (with all surveys dated Dec. 4): Holiday Streaming Songs (17.5 million U.S. streams, up 57%, in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week, according to MRC Data), Holiday Airplay (15.2 million audience impressions, up 87%) and Holiday Digital Song Sales (3,800 sold, up 42%).

Clearly all that holiday cheer is spreading, as evidenced by Mariah’s response to a fan who shared a classic “All I Want” anecdote on Friday morning. “While jamming in my car to @MariahCarey (All I Want For Christmas Is You, of course), a truck full of construction workers next to me at the stop light rolled down their windows & started singing along w/me while waving wildly. The Christmas spirit is alive & well in #Charlotte,” the woman tweeted.

Mariah loved it. “I wish I could see it!!!! Long live the Christmas spirit!!!” she responded, along with a string of appropriately festive emoji.

Check out Mariah’s tweets below.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend ??? pic.twitter.com/NLjou5zk96 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021

I wish I could see it!!!! Long live the Christmas spirit!!! ??????? https://t.co/IK4K4yTKwV — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021

Mariah’s new Apple TV+ holiday special, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” is streaming now.