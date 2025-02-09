Chrissy Teigen Slams Haters After Instagram Bath Post with Kids Triggers Fans [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Teigen posted a photo of herself in the bathtub with her three youngest kids in a series of images on Saturday, sparking reactions of surprise about their shared bath time and once more, the hue of her bathwater.

Chrissy Teigen has had to defend her bathwater before, and she quickly chimed in to do so again after another bath pic led to a flurry of comments. But that wasn’t the only thing her constant critics were nagging about this time.

The mother of four, and wife to John Legend, shared the photo as part of an Instagram carousel dump … but maybe she shouldn’t have shared it as the first picture in the rotation.

The snap featured Teigen alongside her youngest four children — Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 18 months — smiling together while enjoying bath time. “BAHHHHHHHHHHH,” Teigen captured the share, which also kind of sums up the reactions.

“Just waiting on the Karen’s to rip you a new one for doing something every mom has done,” wrote one follower, who didn’t have to wait long.

“Isn’t her son a little old to be taking a bath with his naked mom?? Very strange,” commented one user, while another asked, “Why do people post stuff like this on social media???” and still another wrote, “Cringe, kids deserve privacy too ?”

One person went with a more passive aggressive approach to their criticism, writing, “Because of how strange she is in general, I won’t comment on how abnormal it is to bathe with her son who is in about the 3rd grade.”

She was quickly corrected about Miles’ age, while the commenter was called out herself, “and yet here you are. ?”

“ya he is a little old to be in a bathtub with his naked mom,” agreed another commenter, while still another lamented, “The bath pic is weird and unnecessary.”

To this comment, one of Teigen’s defenders wrote, “if you don’t like her pictures, don’t follow her!” Another argued, “Commenting just to diminish what someone chooses to do on their own platform is weird and unnecessary.”

One follower took the matter even further, pushing, “She should be arrested. If her husband did this with his daughters??!!!” while a defender countered, “PSA: nakedness is only sexual because you are making it that way. That’s a YOU problem. Thanksbye”

Teigen stayed out of this debate, as it’s largely cultural and personal so there’s no point in trying to argue with people … but she did defend her bathwather again!

“Why is she always in dirty bathwater,” commented on person, to which Teigen jumped in to reply, “It’s a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin but go off!”

“The people with zero clues always ring in…,” wrote one fan on Teigen’s comment. Another offered their support, writing, “it has to be exhausting sometimes trying help people use critical thinking. Stay strong! ???”

The comment comes about a year after Teigen had to defend herself for “dirty bathwater” in a post shared by Legend where she was using an exfoliating cleanser that darkened her water.

“Currently getting roasted online for being dirty because no one listened to the audio where I say I’m soaking off body makeup (to shower after!) ?? , full blown fights in John’s comments,” she captioned her own share of the video.

Her favorite comment in that thread was someone who wrote, “baths are not for bathing.” She laughed at this one alongside her husband, who wrote, “Baths are not for bathing is some amazing internet-ness.”

It remains to be seen if she’ll weigh in on any more comments to this one, or at least single out her favorite reaction to her latest post.

