Chrissy Teigen Hints At Surrogate Plans After Suffering Miscarriage [Photo]

Are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend getting ready to further expand their family?

Making use of Instagram Story on Friday, February 18, the 36-year-old TV personality posted a picture of needles and capsules from a medical facility. Judging from the photo, she was seemingly having an egg retrieval procedure. She simply captioned the post by writing, “here we go again.”

Chrissy suffered a miscarriage back in September 2020. She previously divulged that she was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, which caused her non-stop bleeding as she approached the 20-week mark, and the moment doctors confirmed their son Jack would not survive.

Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with John, opened up about her pregnancy loss in her cookbook “Cravings: All Together”. She first wrote, “Without a doubt, I have just lived through a period more transformative than I could have ever imagined.”

“We lived through personal trauma, with the loss of our unborn baby, Jack. And that turned a very private journey into personal love and acceptance of life and all of its wild, horrific, beautiful ups and downs,” the model continued sharing. “So many of you stood by us during that time! I cannot thank you enough.”

“The journey changed me in ways nothing else ever could, and while it was the absolute most painful thing I have endured, I have emerged stronger and hungrier than ever,” Chrissy further elaborated. “Hungry for my family, hungry for my friends, hungry for love, hungry for work, hungry to make you hungry, and just plain f**king hungry.”

Chrissy previously honored “the son we almost had” in an Instagram post that she shared to mark National Sons Day. She penned, “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever. (sic)”

Last month Teigen revealed that she is celebrating six months of sobriety.

“6 months no alcohol!” the model, wrote on Instagram. “I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) … it’s pretty cool.”